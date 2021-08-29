Natalie Portman leaves “Days of Abandonment”

Natalie Portman has abandoned the project of the film based on the bestseller of Elena Ferrante

He did Sydney his home for nearly a year, but now Natalie Portman could come back in United States after retiring from the upcoming film ‘Days of Abandonment’ for strictly personal reasons.

The Oscar winner, 40, has announced that she has discharged from the project, for which he was supposed to start filming ai Fox Studios Australians last July 26.

The actress she retired just one day before the start of resumed, effectively interrupting production, as reported by the ‘Daily Telegraph’.

Loading... Advertisements “Due to unforeseen personal reasons, Natalie Portman stepped down from ‘Days of Abandonment’ by Hbo Films before filming begins, ”the network said in a statement.

Natalie Portman leaves the set

“Unfortunately, the production will not go on. We are very sorry that we are not able to wear this beautiful one history on screen with our talented writer / director and our cast. We send our sincere ones thanks to the actors, producers and crew for all their passion and hard work, ”the official note continued.

Natalie She was also supposed to be executive producer on the film, based on the bestselling novel by Elena Ferrante. The story centered on a woman named Tess, who abandons her dreams to maintain a stable family life.

The Australian federal government had allocated $ 3.4 million for the project as part of its own program of incentives, while the Minister of Communications Paul Fletcher he said he expected manufacturing would generate more than $ 25 million for the local economy. None of this will happen.

© Copyright LaPresse – Reproduction reserved