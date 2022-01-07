Natalie Portman: life and films of the actress

Winner of countless awards, Natalie Portman is one of the most beautiful and well-known actresses in cinema today. A committed environmentalist, she is constantly torn between film productions and activism.

It is one of the most important faces of the world film scene, and it has also reached the Jury of the Cannes Film Festival In the 2008 in the youth category, and in the same year he made his directorial debut with his first short film at Venice Film Festival.

Natalie Portman: the beginnings and Léon

Natalie Portman is an Israeli-born American actress, director, film producer. He was born in Jerusalem in 1981, to a doctor of Romanian and Polish origins, and to a housewife mother who later became his agent. With his family he moved first to Washington and then to Syosset, Long Island, New York.

She began studying dance at the age of seven, and subsequently begins to work as a model. However, she is offered a part in the film Léon from Luc Besson from 1994. Already in this film, Portman’s face begins to appear on screens all over the world. How can we forget her interpretation of Jean Reno’s little assistant-killer girl, in that film with so 90s costumes that it has become a small cult.

Thanks to Léon, Natalie Portman manages to get other acting jobs: Heat by Micheal Mann, Everyone Says I Love You by Woody Allen, e Mars Attacks! by Tim Burton. All important productions, which lead the young actress to begin to be known by viewers all over the world.

In this period he decides not to devote himself completely to acting, however, in order not to give up school and university. Enrolls in the Harvard Psychology Faculty, and in the meantime also studies acting at Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Camp.

The success of Natalie Portman and the most famous roles

Returning after his studies in the world of cinema, it is impossible to forget the part he played as the Queen Amygdala in Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace by George Lucas. She then plays her first part as the lead in Wayne Wang’s My Lovely Enemy.

Then followed The train to Darjeeling by Wes Anderson e The other woman of the king based on the novel by Philippa Gregory in which she plays the part of Anna Bolena.

Natalie Portman, having started her acting career on the right foot, has starred in many films and some of her roles have become iconic, others featured in many films instead, which have become cult.

It is an example of this V for Vendetta in 2007, in which she shaved to zero to play the female part alongside the anarchic and masked protagonist.

Natalie Portman in The Black Swan

Perhaps the most important role in her career that won her the Oscar for Best Actress is the ballerina de The black Swan, film directed by Darren Aronofsky with Vincent Cassel and Mila Kunis, who tells the story of the rivalry of two ballet dancers involved in the New York production of Swan Lake. It was also one of the most heartfelt roles for the actress, because she recovered part of her desire to become a ballet dancer. Indeed, for this role, she and Aronofsky they had decided to make this movie when she was 20.

Natalie Portman and activism

Natalie Portman, in addition to being an actress, is also a staunch environmentalist and activist, as well as being known for having fought several times against the abuse of women and children. She is vegan, therefore she does not eat any animals or animal derivatives, nor does she wear clothes that come from animals.

In 2018 she participated in the women’s march for the #metoo movement, and again in 2018 she refused the “Nobel Prize of Israel”, due to the mobilization of Israel by Hamas on the Gaza border, explaining that she would not feel comfortable to participate in public events in Israel.

He supported Hillary Clinton in the primary for the 2008 US election, eventually supporting Barack Obama after the primary. This year he wrote a children’s story book rewriting three traditional stories, including The three Little Pigs, to make them more inclusive and educational.

Private life and curiosities about Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman is an extremely intelligent woman as we know, and her IQ test of 140 proves it too.

She has always been very attentive to the parts she plays, so much so that she refused several roles at the beginning of her career: it seems appropriate to us, remember his relationship with excessive sexualization that she has told several times . Eg, came to reject the part in the film Lolita by Adryen Line in 1997, or other films that called for sex scenes.

On Instagram, Natalie Portman teaches vegan cooking classes.

On the film set The black Swan met the dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied, and in 2010 Portman confirmed their engagement and pregnancy, and they were married following the Jewish rite ceremony in California. Their first child is called Aleph, followed by the second daughter Amalia, obtained in 2017.

