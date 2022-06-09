Natalie Portman makes a big spoiler for Thor: Love and Thunder

The actress who plays the Goddess of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman, reveals a major spoiler about the Marvel movie.

In the spring issue of Disney’s D23 magazine, the stars of Thor: Love and Thunder have talked at length about the new movie from Marvel Studios. Natalie Portman Y Chris Hemsworth star in a film directed by Taika Waititi. Probably one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Both actors revealed a major spoiler. They have confirmed that there will be flashback sequences explaining the break in the relationship between the God of Thunder and the character of Jane Foster.

Chris Hemsworth said that in working on the film, they realized they had filled in the blanks about what happened between him and Natalie Portman’s character. There weren’t many clues as to what had happened, but Thor: Love and Thunder will explain it. “Actually, we didn’t have a lot of evidence to know how they had broken up,” the actor said. “We couldn’t say, ‘This is what happened.’ He was open to interpretation, which was great because it allowed us to go on this fun journey.”

The flashbacks that will fill in the blanks of the past

Natalie Portman went on to mention how much fun it was to fill in those blanks. “It was really fun to be able to imagine the parts of their relationship that we hadn’t seen,” the actress said of the flashbacks of Thor: Love and Thunder. “Especially the difficult parts of a scientist dating a superhero who comes from another world.” And he sentenced with the following: “Taika Waititi brings such a sense of fun, mischief and spontaneity on the set … It was a really happy atmosphere. We did a lot of stupid things.”

In addition to Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman praised Tessa Thompsonactress who plays Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder. The two had met before Annihilationthe movie of alex garland directed for Netflix. “We worked together on Annihilation and also very closely on the ‘Me Too’ activist group. I am always amazed at his brilliance, his talent and his generosity,” she said. “Really, I adore her. I was very lucky to have a friend both on and off the set.”