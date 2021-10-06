News

Natalie Portman: “Mike Nichols is the only mentor who hasn’t been slimy to me”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Natalie Portman said Mike Nichols was the only one in Hollywood who wasn’t slimy with her in a new book about the director’s life.

Natalie Portman explained to Mark Harris, author of the book “Mike Nichols, A Life, “which the American director was the only one who encouraged her early in her career, becoming her true mentor without ever being slick with her, unlike all the other people she met in Hollywood.

Natalie Portman in Closer

Natalie Portman in Closer

As Harris writes in the book: “I was nineteen, Portman says, looking at Phil [Hoffman] writing question after question in her notebook, and Meryl [Streep] compose pieces of music as if they were peanuts in case his character had to improvise a song. So I turned to Mike for help and he was the only older man who mentored me without ever having a disturbing element in him or our relationship.“.

Natalie Portman in Closer

Loading...
Advertisements
Natalie Portman in Closer

I think he was a true feminist“Portman explains in the book.”There was nothing, nothing, nothing about him except a man who sees you as a creative, interesting and talented human being. It is the rarest and most refined quality of all and not many directors of his generation have it. “

As Harris writes in the book: “With Portman, Nichols was careful and protective, particularly in the Closer strip club sequence, for which, at her request, he was happy to eliminate some of the nudity. Portman in this regard. declared: “He wants to see my bare ass less than my dad would“.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
921
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
848
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
805
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
802
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
794
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
794
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
778
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top