Natalie Portman: “Mike Nichols is the only mentor who hasn’t been slimy to me”

Natalie Portman said Mike Nichols was the only one in Hollywood who wasn’t slimy with her in a new book about the director’s life.

Natalie Portman explained to Mark Harris, author of the book “Mike Nichols, A Life, “which the American director was the only one who encouraged her early in her career, becoming her true mentor without ever being slick with her, unlike all the other people she met in Hollywood.

Natalie Portman in Closer

As Harris writes in the book: “I was nineteen, Portman says, looking at Phil [Hoffman] writing question after question in her notebook, and Meryl [Streep] compose pieces of music as if they were peanuts in case his character had to improvise a song. So I turned to Mike for help and he was the only older man who mentored me without ever having a disturbing element in him or our relationship.“.

“I think he was a true feminist“Portman explains in the book.”There was nothing, nothing, nothing about him except a man who sees you as a creative, interesting and talented human being. It is the rarest and most refined quality of all and not many directors of his generation have it. “

As Harris writes in the book: “With Portman, Nichols was careful and protective, particularly in the Closer strip club sequence, for which, at her request, he was happy to eliminate some of the nudity. Portman in this regard. declared: “He wants to see my bare ass less than my dad would“.