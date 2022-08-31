Natalie Portman Opens Up About Her Vegan Diet And How She Gained Muscle To Be Thor

Natalie Portman’s vegan diet

Natalie Portman in “Thor: Love And Thunder”

(Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)



Natalie is not a celebrity bragging about her diet. But coach Naomi Pendergast applauded Portman’s work in an interview with Variety. “She is a person extremely healthy with a very healthy and clean diet, so we didn’t have to make any major changes to her diet,” said the coach. “Natalie is vegan, so in order for her to get enough protein to increase the volume he needed, we had to increase his daily amount adding vegan protein powders a couple of times a day.”

As for the exercise routine that the actress did The perfect assassin (1994), the coach detailed: “In order to get Natalie to this goal safely and without injury, we first worked to condition her body for about four months. This meant we could safely carry the load to increase your volume without negatively affecting your joints” commented to the magazine Variety.

“We worked on building his upper body three times a week, which included arm, back, chest, boxing, jumping and running exercises. The other two days were dedicated to injury prevention work, which included Pilates-based exercises, stretching, relaxation work and balance exercises,” said Naomi.