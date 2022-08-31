Entertainment

Natalie Portman Opens Up About Her Vegan Diet And How She Gained Muscle To Be Thor

Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Natalie Portman’s vegan diet

Marvel Studios "Thor: Love And Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere
Natalie Portman in “Thor: Love And Thunder”

Natalie is not a celebrity bragging about her diet. But coach Naomi Pendergast applauded Portman’s work in an interview with Variety. “She is a person extremely healthy with a very healthy and clean diet, so we didn’t have to make any major changes to her diet,” said the coach. “Natalie is vegan, so in order for her to get enough protein to increase the volume he needed, we had to increase his daily amount adding vegan protein powders a couple of times a day.”

As for the exercise routine that the actress did The perfect assassin (1994), the coach detailed: “In order to get Natalie to this goal safely and without injury, we first worked to condition her body for about four months. This meant we could safely carry the load to increase your volume without negatively affecting your joints” commented to the magazine Variety.

“We worked on building his upper body three times a week, which included arm, back, chest, boxing, jumping and running exercises. The other two days were dedicated to injury prevention work, which included Pilates-based exercises, stretching, relaxation work and balance exercises,” said Naomi.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James35 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

The best looks of the Venice Film Festival (PHOTOS)

2 mins ago

Lance Bass Reveals His Pick To Replace Justin Timberlake If He Doesn’t Have A Reunion *NSYNC

3 mins ago

What is the relationship between Meghan Markle and Scarlett Johansson

13 mins ago

Erik ten Hag puts an end to the suspense over Cristiano Ronaldo

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button