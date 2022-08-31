Entertainment

Natalie Portman postpones filming for extortion on location of new series – People – Culture

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 40 3 minutes read

close


close

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman is the protagonist of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

Natalie Portman is the protagonist of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

A gang of drug traffickers asked for around 50 thousand dollars to allow the recording to take place.

The renowned Hollywood actress, Natalie Portmanhad to postpone the filming of his first leading role on television, ‘Lady in the Lake’, because a group of Baltimore drug traffickers asked for about 50 thousand dollars (220 million pesos) for letting the production make the recordings. Otherwise, they demanded the immediate abandonment of the location.

(Keep reading: Jessica Cediel revealed how her body was after the surgeries and recovery).

Recently the actress shone on the big screen with the world premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, where she starred as ‘Jane Foster’so he came with considerable media coverage to be the star in the suspended series of Apple TV.

Now, is a victim of extortion from a dangerous criminal drug organization which operates in Baltimore, an important city for drug trafficking as it is one of the most commercial coastal points in the United States. Moreover, this city has been considered by some international media as the capital of heroin.

(Also: Carolina Cruz denounced scams with slimming products in her name).

Threats of death

The threats began last week, when one of the alleged members of the gang threatened the group of filmmakers with shooting if they did not comply with their demands, as reported to the local newspaper ‘The Baltimore Banner’ by a local police spokesman.

Given the situation, the team flatly refused to make deals with criminal gangs and decided to ignore the bribery, but taking all the corresponding security measures, so they suspended the shooting and looked for a new location with a similar air to continue with the work.

(You may be interested: Rosalía is already in Bogotá and went to visit Monserrate).

More news

Georgina Rodríguez: the emotional tattoo that honors the memory of her deceased baby

James Rodríguez, caught drinking and singing songs by Diomedes Díaz

‘Epa Colombia’: this was the appearance of his double in ‘Happy Saturdays’

Trends WEATHER

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 40 3 minutes read

Related Articles

the treatment that unites Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Aniston

8 mins ago

George Clooney and Julia Roberts show their passion for other people’s shame in this clip from ‘Journey to Paradise’ | Videos | Film and Television

19 mins ago

What is ‘The Idea of ​​You’ about, the book about Harry Styles whose film will star Anne Hathaway

29 mins ago

Goal NEYMAR JR (52′ – PSG) LOSC LILLE – PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (1-7) 22/23 – Foot break

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button