Natalie Portman postpones filming for extortion on location of new series – People – Culture

The renowned Hollywood actress, Natalie Portmanhad to postpone the filming of his first leading role on television, ‘Lady in the Lake’, because a group of Baltimore drug traffickers asked for about 50 thousand dollars (220 million pesos) for letting the production make the recordings. Otherwise, they demanded the immediate abandonment of the location.

Recently the actress shone on the big screen with the world premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, where she starred as ‘Jane Foster’so he came with considerable media coverage to be the star in the suspended series of Apple TV.

Now, is a victim of extortion from a dangerous criminal drug organization which operates in Baltimore, an important city for drug trafficking as it is one of the most commercial coastal points in the United States. Moreover, this city has been considered by some international media as the capital of heroin.



Threats of death

The threats began last week, when one of the alleged members of the gang threatened the group of filmmakers with shooting if they did not comply with their demands, as reported to the local newspaper ‘The Baltimore Banner’ by a local police spokesman.

Given the situation, the team flatly refused to make deals with criminal gangs and decided to ignore the bribery, but taking all the corresponding security measures, so they suspended the shooting and looked for a new location with a similar air to continue with the work.

