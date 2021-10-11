Natalie Portman pregnant again?

A third pregnancy, not confirmed. The last public appearance of Natalie Portman, to Sidney to shoot Thor: Love and Thunder, would have substantiated the idea that the actress both expecting a child, the third with her husband Benjamin Millepied. Portman, mother of Aleph, born in 2011, and Amalia, born six years later, was photographed in gymnastic gear, with her belly apparently rounded under a wide tank top.

She did not shirk from the goal. But the actress, whom her husband met in 2009, on the set of Black Swan, has not even bothered to confirm or deny the indiscretion of a possible pregnancy.

Phlegmatic, she adjusted the mask on her face and headed for the gym. Then, on the set of the Marvel-Disney film, in which she was called to play the part of Jane Foster: a dynamic, action part. Something that, at first glance, would seem unable to marry with an existing pregnancy. Gal Gadot, however, proved that there is no film that cannot be shot pregnant, and, in the fifth month of waiting, she squeezed into the costume of Wonder Woman to shoot some action scenes.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

“Thor: Love and Thunder”: so Natalie Portman becomes Thor (instead of Chris Hemsworth)

READ ALSO

Natalie Portman: “Men, don’t hurt us”