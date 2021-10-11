News

Natalie Portman pregnant again?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

A third pregnancy, not confirmed. The last public appearance of Natalie Portman, to Sidney to shoot Thor: Love and Thunder, would have substantiated the idea that the actress both expecting a child, the third with her husband Benjamin Millepied. Portman, mother of Aleph, born in 2011, and Amalia, born six years later, was photographed in gymnastic gear, with her belly apparently rounded under a wide tank top.

She did not shirk from the goal. But the actress, whom her husband met in 2009, on the set of Black Swan, has not even bothered to confirm or deny the indiscretion of a possible pregnancy.

Phlegmatic, she adjusted the mask on her face and headed for the gym. Then, on the set of the Marvel-Disney film, in which she was called to play the part of Jane Foster: a dynamic, action part. Something that, at first glance, would seem unable to marry with an existing pregnancy. Gal Gadot, however, proved that there is no film that cannot be shot pregnant, and, in the fifth month of waiting, she squeezed into the costume of Wonder Woman to shoot some action scenes.

Loading...
Advertisements

READ ALSO

“Thor: Love and Thunder”: so Natalie Portman becomes Thor (instead of Chris Hemsworth)

READ ALSO

Natalie Portman: “Men, don’t hurt us”

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
905
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
901
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
893
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
886
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
875
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
820
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
619
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top