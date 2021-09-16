Natalie Portman protagonist of “The days of abandonment” by Elena Ferrante

At HBO the so-called “Ferrante Fever” that has infected the United States in the last five years marks lines ever closer to the apex of the thermometer. And so, after the success ofBrilliant friend, with the third season in post-production and ready to arrive first on Raiuno and then on the cable network between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, here is another project in the barrel dedicated to the universe created by the pen of Elena Ferrante: it is a film based on The days of abandonment, one of the writer’s most acclaimed novels, which will have the title The Days of Abandonment. To interpret the protagonist, Tess, will be an actress who has always shown great esteem towards Ferrante, or the Oscar winner Natalie Portman, recently involved in the third installment of the saga of Thor ordered by Marvel.

Portman’s involvement in the project comes about a month after the announcement of a participation in Apple’s limited series Lady in the Lake, based on the novel of the same name by Laura Lipman, which will also star another Oscar winner, Lupita Nyong’o. In the meantime, the team of The Days of Abandonment is confirmed all female: in addition to Portman and Ferrante herself, who will be involved as executive producer, the director will be behind the camera Maggie Betts, already winner of the Sundance Award thanks to the film Novitiate of 2017. The story, as well as that of the novel that had already been transposed to the cinema by Roberto Faenza in 2005 with Margherita Buy in the role of Olga, the protagonist, centers on Tess, a woman who has abandoned her dreams for a lifetime stable family and that once abandoned by her husband, he tries to bring his world back into a seemingly impossible axis to conquer.

The Days of Abandonment of HBO is yet another demonstration of the love that the United States has for Elena Ferrante. In addition toBrilliant friend, produced by Wildside, Fandango and The Apartment with Umedia and Mowe for Rai Fiction, HBO and TIMvision, we will see soon too The Lost Daughter, the first film directed by actress Maggie Gyllenhaal based on the novel The lost daughter. To interpret the film, which is about a woman who, during a vacation, develops an obsession for another woman and her daughter, will be a stellar cast composed, among others, by the Oscar winner Olivia Colman, from Dakota Johnson, from the protagonist of Normal People Paul Mescal, by Ed Harris and our Alba Rohrwacher. It is not, however, over here, since a year ago Netflix announced the creation of a TV series based on The lying life of adults, the last novel published by Elena Ferrante for E / O in 2019. At the moment the project is in the pre-production phase and the casting is still alive.

