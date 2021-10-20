Natalie Portman pulls a pin on Days of Abandonment in Sydney

Natalie Portman pulled the plug and dropped her next film a few days before filming began “for unexpected personal reasons.”

The Academy Award-winning actress, who has lived in Sydney since late last year, has signed on to produce and star days of abandonmentFilming was supposed to start at Fox Studios last week.

HBO said in a statement that the production will not go on now.

“For unexpected personal reasons, Natalie Portman stepped down from HBO Films’ Days of Abandonment before filming began. Unfortunately, production will not go ahead, ”HBO said in a statement. The Hollywood reporter.

“We are very sorry that we are unable to bring this beautiful story to the screen with our talented writer / director and cast. Our sincere thanks go out to our cast, producers and crew for all their passion and hard work ”.

Related: Spotted Natalie Portman in a Sydney bar

Loading... Advertisements

The film has been in pre-production since April and received a $ 3.4 million grant from the federal government, which has since been withdrawn.

days of abandonment It is based on the 2002 novel of the same name, after a woman named Tess (Portman) gives up her dreams of a stable family life and is herself abandoned by her husband.

Portman, 40, has been in Australia with his family since September while filming the next Marvel movie. Thor: Love and thunder, with co-stars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, and Matt Damon.

The Israeli-American actress is regularly seen enjoying the laid-back lifestyle including in Bondi Beach, the Blue Mountains and a pub in Sydney and was also seen in Russell Crowe’s Chest at the South Sydney Rabbit rugby match in March. .

Related: Matt Damon stops for coffee in a small town in New South Wales

While Portman was rumored to have plans to buy a house in Sydney with her husband, Benjamin Millepied, it is believed that her retirement from him days of abandonment He might see her move to the United States.