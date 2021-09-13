Natalie Portman receives the baton from Margherita Buy

The Oscar-winning actress will be the protagonist of ‘Days of abandonment’, from the novel by Elena Ferrante, in the same role already played by our actress

While in Australia with her husband and the rest of the family for the filming of the new Disney / Marvel movie ‘Thor: Love and thunder’, Natalie Portman is already hard at work on her next project. Which connects it to our Margherita Buy.

The Oscar-winning actress has announced that she will be next protagonist of the film adaptation of the novel ‘The days of abandonment ‘, published by Elena Ferrante in 2002. “Elena Ferrante’s writing is fierce, brutally honest and utterly compelling. The series ofThe brilliant friend ‘ And ‘The days of abandonment ‘ they are among my all time favorite books, those books that you regret finishing because you feel so close to the characters and their experiences, ”Portman commented.

The film bears the signature of Maggie Betts, winner of the Sundance Award thanks to the film ‘Novitiate’ in 2017. The story revolves around the figure of Olga (Tess in the English version), played by Portman, a woman who has abandoned her dreams for a stable life and for family and that when she is abandoned by her husband with two children she enters into a very deep crisis. The novel had already been brought to the cinema in 2005 by Roberto Faenza with Margherita Buy in the role that will be of Natalie Portman.

Natalie Portman adopted from Australia

Meanwhile, Portman seems to have settled in Sydney, where she spends her free time in the company of her mother between takes.

The 39-year-old actress was photographed with mom Shelley while visiting an art gallery in the Australian capital with her. Natalie Portman appeared as always very simple in her look and hid her pretty face from prying eyes with a big pair of sunglasses.

The American-naturalized Israeli diva arrived at the gallery wearing a white T-shirt and denim shorts. And with her face almost devoid of makeup. Her mother is also very simple but refined, who chose a dark blue sweater, gray pants and a pair of sunglasses.

Natalie is spending very relaxing weeks in Australia and it seems to have easily adapted to the locals, as evidenced by frequent forays into trendy areas like Byron Bay and Bondi Beach. The actress and her husband, the French dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied, they left together with their children Aleph, 9, and Amalia, 4. In their free time they went to the beach, to the shops for some shopping, but also to the stadium to follow some sporting events.

