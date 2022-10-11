Natalie Portman Receives Threats for Her Work on an Upcoming Apple TV+ Series

Natalie Portman is working on the first series of her career under the Apple TV + contract. However, work was halted after she received death threats.

The program in which the company works, with Portman as the protagonist, is entitled Lady in the Lake. Recordings had already begun in Baltimore.

It was precisely in that place when, according to records from The Baltimore Banner, a group of drug dealers approached to extort $50,000 from the team. The idea was that they would pay if they wanted to continue recording in the area.

By refusing to pay the amount of money, dead line reports that the situation became even more hostile and threats were made. One of the subjects would have said that he will shoot again against the members of the team.

read also



“It will be a difficult winter in 2023…”: Video of The Simpsons predictions goes viral and unleashes a wave of comments on TikTok







“It doesn’t make sense how good it is”: Rhaenyra and “new” intro marked the second chapter of House of the Dragon





The intimidation of the subjects targeted both the actors and the workers behind the camera. In this way, Apple TV executives gave the order to suspend production until further notice.

At the moment, the first series in which Natalie Portman works in a concrete way, and as the protagonist, is on hold due to threats from traffickers.

It is important to note that the police are aware of the situation, they even declared to the media that previously it had already been alerted about the harassment of the subjectscausing momentary pauses in filming.

Now it only remains to wait to see how the delicate problem can be solved and how long it would take. Lady in the Lake so that it finally reaches the Apple TV + catalog.