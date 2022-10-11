Entertainment

Natalie Portman Receives Threats for Her Work on an Upcoming Apple TV+ Series

Natalie Portman is working on the first series of her career under the Apple TV + contract. However, work was halted after she received death threats.

The program in which the company works, with Portman as the protagonist, is entitled Lady in the Lake. Recordings had already begun in Baltimore.

It was precisely in that place when, according to records from The Baltimore Banner, a group of drug dealers approached to extort $50,000 from the team. The idea was that they would pay if they wanted to continue recording in the area.

By refusing to pay the amount of money, dead line reports that the situation became even more hostile and threats were made. One of the subjects would have said that he will shoot again against the members of the team.

