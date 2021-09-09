Natalie Portman rehearsing for Thor: Love and Thunder

There is a lot to expect in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but for many fans one of the most anticipated projects is that of Taika Waititi Thor: Love and thunder.

And it’s easy to see why: Waititi has completely revived Thor thanks to the hilarious Motorcycle rental, which remains one of the best (if not the best) voices in the MCU. Thor: Love and thunder It features the return of fan favorite characters such as Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Waititi’s Korg. The film will also see the return of Jane Foster from Natalie Portman.

Jane Foster had a brief encounter in the first two Thor films and has been absent from the MCU since 2013 Thor: The Dark World. But she comes back swinging as Mighty Thor in a love and thunder.

In preparation for the role, Portman was heading to the gym. The actress had already tried extensively for her Oscar-winning role as the troubled dancer Nina in 2010. black Swan. In an Interview with Vanity Fair He discussed his Thor training, saying:

“It was really fun. I worked with coach Naomi Pendergast, I believe, four months before filming, and obviously after filming. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes – heavyweight training that I had never done before. Of course. , I never aimed to get huge. It was very physical, so it was a lot of light and strong work. “

Portman added: “It definitely helps you get into character and has definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently. You feel different. I mean, it’s crazy to feel strong for the first time in my life ”.

Jane Foster story based on Jason Aaron big bull, who saw Jane Foster battling cancer while taking on Thor’s cloak. Before filming, Portman said, “I can’t tell you much. I am really excited. I started training to build muscle. If all these superheroes could be there, the more, the better ”.

And if these behind-the-scenes photos are anything to follow, Portman will enjoy the role:

Dr. Foster brings weapons to the Battle of the Hammer. pic.twitter.com/vqEpwYKNGk – Delaney King ✍🏻👸🏻 (@delaneykingrox) March 7, 2021

We’re obviously thrilled with Jane Foster’s return, but we’re not alone. Portman Bull Kat Dennings co-star recently told CinemaBlend that she found out Portman was taking Mjolnir. Dennings said: “I thought he was a genius. The most brilliant thing I’ve ever heard. She is so beautiful. She is a rock actress who can do anything. So I’m really excited. As a fan, I’m thrilled to watch it. ” Dennings, who played Darcy Lewis in the Thor films, recently reprized her role WandaVision, but it won’t appear in Thor: Love and thunder.

Are you excited to see Natalie Portman rock? Thor: Love and thunder?

