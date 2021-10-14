Natalie Portman remembers the only director she considers a mentor: “A true feminist”

These days she is busy on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, but Natalie Portman he already has more than twenty-five years of career behind him, during which he had to deal with many directors. One of these, known at 19, remained in her heart, to the point of still considering him her only true mentor.

We are talking about Mike Nichols, who passed away in 2014, on which the book has just been published Mike Nichols, A Life, edited by Mark Harris. The book also features some interventions by Natalie Portman, which in 2001 the director wanted with him to the theater in his adaptation of The Seagull by Chekhov, alongside Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Christopher Walken.

“I was nineteen, and I hadn’t done anything in the theater except Anne Frank “ recalls Natalie Portman, who defines Nichols “the only old man who has me mentoredand without ever having a disturbing element. I believe it was an authentic feminist. There was nothing, nothing, nothing but him seeing you as a creative, interesting and talented human being. It is the rarest quality, and not many directors of his generation have it. “

Natalie Portman and Mike Nichols later met in 2004 on the set of Closer, where the director continued to show himself “careful and protective“, according to Mark Harris’ account. “Particularly in the strip club sequence, at her request, he was happy to take out some nude scenes. She wants to see me naked even less than she would like my fatherPortman said at the time. “

