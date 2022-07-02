Entertainment

Natalie Portman returned to Marvel and told what it was like to become Mighty Thor

We are ready to start the countdown. There are only days left for the world premiere of Thor: love and thunder and at a press conference, the actors talked about what it was like to play their characters. The agreed date for the film to land in all theaters is July 7 and it will become the second of the year belonging to the Marvel franchise after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (which can already be seen on Disney +). One of the most important elements of the new movie is the return of none other than Natalie Portmann.

After Thor: The Dark World, in 2013, Natalie Portman left the MCU and his character was not seen on screen again, which was only mentioned. However, hand in hand Taika Waititi, the actress of The perfect assassin She once again put herself in the shoes of Jane Foster, this time with a more than interesting twist. As is known, portman will embody the version of the character that in the comics transforms into Mighty Thor.

