Natalie Portman: reveal new photo of actress as Mighty Thor

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 07.05.2022 12:53:20





It will be in July when we can finally see on the big screen again to Chris Hemsworth as Thorwill also be accompanied by Natalie Portman, who in previous installments had played Jane Foster, but in Thor: Love and Thunder will play the role of Mighty Thor.

A few weeks ago Marvel shared the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunderwhere we were first shown Natalie Portman wearing the Mighty Thor costume, but now A photo has been revealed where the suit worn by Natalie Portman is better appreciated.

Magazine Empire was in charge of publishing the image that quickly went viral and caused expectation among Marvel fans who are looking forward to seeing the new movie of Thor which is directed by Taika Waititi.

In the photograph you see Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman using the costumes of their characters And as expected, the one who caught the attention was the actress, this because many praised how she looks like Mighty Thor, in addition to the physique that she boasts in the image.

In addition to showing this exclusive photo, Empire published an interview with the director of Thor: Love and Thunder where talked about the relationship between the God of Thunder and Jane Foster.

“It’s been about eight years. Suddenly, the love of your life returns to the scene and now she is dressed like you. It’s really crazy for Thor.”

The director also said that he decided to give the character of Jane Foster another perspective, she wanted him to be involved in the adventure.

“You don’t want Natalie to come back and play the same character who walks around in scientific gear. You know, while Thor is flying, she stays on Earth, saying, ‘When will she come back?’ That’s boring. You want her to be part of the adventure.”

PJG