Entertainment

Natalie Portman revealed her biggest beauty secret

Photo of James James32 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Natalie Portman She is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. She started her career when she was only 12 years old and her great perseverance and professionalism allowed her to win the four most important awards for the same film, something unusual in Hollywood. It was all thanks to her work in black swanwhich led her to obtain the Oscar, the BAFTA, the Golden Globe and the Screen Actors Guild Award.

Over the years, the star of starwars It proved to be one of the most multifaceted when it comes to facing a character. From his time in the first three episodes of the Skywalker saga, which almost cost him his career, to starring in a comedy like Friends with Benefits and going on to a true psychological suspense like the aforementioned film that allowed him to gain such recognition.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James32 mins ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Vermeer’s Charm: Fake Works, New Revelations, and the “Largest Show in History”

10 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. They never stop getting married!

10 mins ago

Angelina Jolie’s son is already as tall as his mother: This is how Knox looked during a surprise outing with the actress

21 mins ago

invited to the wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, she will not be present

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button