Entertainment

Natalie Portman revealed the emotional gesture that Chris Hemsworth had with her

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 27 1 minute read

Several weeks have passed since the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder. However, the promotional interviews given by its protagonists, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman Y Christian bale They keep going around the world.

The Marvel movie that is directed by Taika Waititiwho also makes an appearance in the film, has already become the sixth highest-grossing production of the year, grossing almost 700 million dollars worldwide so far.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jennifer Aniston is the highest paid actress in streaming series

4 mins ago

Britney Spears’ ex-husband convicted of breaking into singer’s house

10 mins ago

“Bullet Train” Review: Happy Ladybug

16 mins ago

Myths and truths about the viral drink that celebrities like Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Aniston drink and say it is “miraculous”

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button