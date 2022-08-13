Natalie Portman revealed the emotional gesture that Chris Hemsworth had with her

Several weeks have passed since the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder. However, the promotional interviews given by its protagonists, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman Y Christian bale They keep going around the world.

The Marvel movie that is directed by Taika Waititiwho also makes an appearance in the film, has already become the sixth highest-grossing production of the year, grossing almost 700 million dollars worldwide so far.

But behind that success, there is a beautiful story that the actress brought to light Natalie Portmanwho returned to the Thor story, which he had abandoned in 2013, and did so by putting himself in the shoes of Mighty Thor.

As he talked about his character and how surreal it was to put on the suit he’s worn for so long Chris Hemsworth and seizing her hammer, the actress recounted the beautiful gesture that her partner had with her on the set of the film.

In an interview with Capital FM of the Los Angeles Times, Natalie Portman He said that the Hollywood heartthrob stopped eating meat a few days of the filming so as not to bother her, since it is public knowledge that the actress is vegan.

“The day we had a kiss scene, she didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan,” were the words used by the actress. “He eats meat like every half hour. And that was so considerate… He was just being considerate. He is a very nice person, ”she added her on Chris Hemsworth.

A few days after the confession of portmanthe actress Tessa Thompsonwho plays Valkyrie, admitted that she was unaware of her partner’s gesture, which she found “really sweet” and admitted, “I didn’t even know I could go without meat…he eats bison for breakfast.”