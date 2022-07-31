Natalie Portman revealed why she returned to Marvel!

Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi spoke about the reasons why the actress decided to return to Marvel for Thor: Love and Thunder

One of the reasons why many fans are looking forward to the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder is because this film marks the return of Natalie Portman What Jane Foster, although she has already left her scientific origins behind and we will see her being a heroine on a par with the God of Thunder and, together with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), will face the fearsome and mysterious villain Gorr, The Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale).

the tape will come almost 10 years after Portman last appeared in the MCU with Thor: The Dark World. The film was a failure among critics and fans and to date it is considered one of the worst Marvel movies, so the absence of the famous actress in the subsequent productions of the MCU caused much speculation and debate, until finally in 2016 the same actress said in an interview with Wall Street Journal that she “had finished” with the character and that his separation from Marvel was amicable.

What then made her return to don the Mighty Thor suit for a fourth movie? ¡Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman revealed the reasons!

The Influence of Taika Waiti

At the beginning of the year, Taika Waititi had already spoken about how he negotiated with Portman his participation in the film. At that time, the director said that many artists were interested in participating in a Marvel production after the success it had Thor: Ragnarök and how different it was. But according to the director, the most important thing for her was to be able to tell Jane’s story in a different way.

“Her character in the early films are probably not the most interesting version of what we’re looking for in a female character in these kinds of stories. I talked to him about how I wanted to change his character, just like I did with Thor in Ragnarok. And I invited her to be more adventurous and fun.” Taika Waititi – Fandango

Now, in an interview with Variety, Waititi says that when he introduced Portman to the 2014 comic where Jane Foster becomes Mighty Thor, she was immediately interested in the story. And Portman claims that “He really likes being in Marvel productions” and what he liked most about this character is that “He has a dilemma.”

But their children also helped

In the same interview, Portman assured that she really not affected by the bad reviews that The Dark World received, as he has had similar experiences with the prequels of starwars and with the controversial premiere of The Professional, but according to her “Now those two movies are the ones people remember me the most for, instead of Black Swan, so you never know.” And she assured that it is very exciting for her to continue participating in Marvel.

“[Regresar] it was very easy for me. I mean, it’s always great to see yourself, even for a split second, in a Marvel movie. […] It’s like seeing yourself in photos from a vacation you didn’t actually go on.” Natalie Portman – Variety

In addition to Waititi’s story and the excitement of being in an MCU project, Portman confessed that those who really convinced her to return to the franchise were his children since they are staunch fans of the Marvel universe:

“I think I’m at the stage in my career where I’m really trying to impress my kids. My 5-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were so excited about this process because they could visit the set and see me dress up in a cape. They did very cool, it’s very rare for them to tell me “please go to work”, it’s always the other way around. Natalie Portman – Variety

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in Mexican movie theaters on July 6!