Natalie Portman reveals that only one director did not behave “lousy” with her. That’s who it is

Long, long before I became aMCU heroin as Jane Foster in Thor, Natalie Portman was a child prodigy. At 12 he made his debut on the set of Lèon by Luc Besson, then sequentially worked with Michael Mann, Ted Demme, Woody Allen, Tim Burton and George Lucas, becoming the Padmé Amidala from Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. A flash career, while she was still very young: it is not surprising that, a few months ago, she declared of having felt sexualized as a child in some of her film roles.

But there is only one director, she says now, who had total respect for her even when she was little more than a little girl. It is about Mike Nichols, who wanted it nineteen years old in his theatrical version of The Seagull by Anton Chekhov along with Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Christopher Walken, and a few years later he directed her in the film Closer.

In Mark Harris’ book Mike Nichols, A Life, Natalie Portman has in fact stated that it was the director who encouraged her to act alongside giants like Streep and Hoffman without ever making her feel out of place. In short, Nichols has become a kind of mentor for the actress: a feeling of protection that Natalie has never felt in Hollywood again.

“I was nineteen”, Portman says in the book, ‘And I had never done anything that required any particular research except Anne Frank. I was watching Phil (Hoffman) write question after question in his notebook, e Meryl (Streep) who composed songs to sing and put them in his pocket in case his character suddenly wanted to explode into a song “. Natalie felt in awe and turned to Nichols, who proved himself not only a sensitive director, but also “the only older man who mentored me without that there was never a shady or lousy undertone“.

“I think he was a true feminist”adds Natalie Portman in the book. “There was nothing else besides him seeing me as a creative, interesting and talented human being. It is the rarest and most refined quality: they do not have it many directors of his generation“.

It will be right with Closer by Mike Nichols that Portman will then receive his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. There was also one in the film strip-tease sequence but, Harris writes in the book, “With Portman, Nichols was careful and protective, particularly in the strip club sequence, for which, at his request, he was happy to eliminate nudity as much as possible“.

Natalie Portman is currently busy on the Australian set of Thor: Love and Thunder: in the new MCU movie will become Mighty Thor, and the first images reveal engaged in training on horseback.

