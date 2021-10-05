Natalie Portman reveals there’s only one man older than her she worked with who wasn’t ‘lousy’

Natalie Portman recently revealed that she felt “sexualized” when she was a young girl and began her career in film. And now she names the only man older than her she worked with who didn’t behave “lousy” towards her.

That person is Mike Nichols, the great director of the Graduate from which it was directed twice: in the masterpiece Closer (2004), for which she earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress, and, three years earlier, in the play The Seagull by Anton Chekhov, staged in Central Park and in which he shared the stage with Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Kevin Kline.

Natalie starts from that production for the theater. “I was 19,” recalls the actress in the biography of Mike Nichols just released in the United States and signed by Mike Harris. “I had never thoroughly studied a character, and I watched Meryl and Philip write a lot of notes in their notebooks and invent songs that they might sing on stage if their character suddenly felt the urge to sing.”

But it is the experience with Nichols that speaks above all. “He was the only older man I met in this environment who didn’t put anything ‘gross’ into the relationship with me,” she says. “I think perhaps a true feminist. There was nothing else, in the way he looked at you, other than considering you as an interesting, creative, talented human being. It is a very rare trait, especially in the directors of his generation ».

The set of Closer it was, in this sense, the definitive proof. “Nichols was careful and protective, especially in the strip club scene, for which, at the request of the actress, he agreed to eliminate some elements of nudity,” writes Harris in the book. “He refused to see my butt naked even more than my father!” Portman jokes. “What he did with me… well, I hope I can do it with someone else. It was really a guide. “

Natalie Portman is currently working on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi, in which she will reprise the role of Jane Foster alongside the “Viking” Chris Hemsworth.