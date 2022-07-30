Natalie Portman reveals what it was like to kiss Chris Hemsworth in Thor 4

Natalie Portman talked about what was the kissing scene with the handsome actor Chris Hemsworth in the movie Thor 4 “Love and Thunder”. In an interview she defined him as “considerate” and “nice” for a detail that Thor had with her.

In a conversation, the actress who brought the scientist Jane Foster back to life and becomes “Lady Thor” confessed that there was a lot of special preparation to kiss the Australian.

According to Portman’s revelation, Chris Hemsworth tHe made the great gesture of respecting the vegan diet that the actress follows and not eating meat before kissing her.

“The day we had a kiss scene he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. and he eats meat like every half hour, that was very thoughtful. That’s not something that makes me angry or that I care, but he was just being considerate he is a very nice person”revealed the Oscar winner.

For her part, Tessa Thompson, actress who plays ‘Valkyrie’ also said that Chris Hemsworth’s gesture was very sweet. “I didn’t know he could do without eating meat. (Chris Hemsworth) can eat a bison in the morning. That is very sweet,” she added.

With this confession from Portman, he sure increased the love that fans have for Hemsworth even more. The actor accumulates a legion of admirers for his handsome physique and for his charisma.