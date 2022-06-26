Natalie Portman revives the makeup of “Black Swan” with a mini dress

Back to the red carpets, Natalie Portman dazzled the guests who attended the presentation of his new film, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, in Los Angeles. The 41-year-old actress was accompanied by other of her co-stars, such as Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale.

Elegantly dressed and sporting a toned and tanned figure, Natalie stole the breath of all who saw her parade at the gala, which she attended with a Celine signature minidress, in gold color and a band that hugged her chest.

(Natalie Portman/AFP)

The also Israeli director and producer became the center of conversations for her impressive athletic transformation.

Not satisfied with her beauty, Natalie Portman combined her sexy outfit with Anita Ko jewelry, including several rings and textured bronze earrings. Also, Natalie revived the make-up from her hit movie “Black Swan.”

(AP)

Natalie used brown colors and another range of smoky colors to give her look a great impact, outlining her eyes and eyebrows well, and placed a bright dot in the tear duct. This make-up style reminded us even more of the movie “Black Swan”, as her hair was completely pulled back into a low bun.

(AFP)

To complement her razor-sharp look, Natalie Portman Millepied She wore metallic Jimmy Choo sneakers, which made the perfect match with her minidress. These stilettos have a single strap that holds the fingers and another as a bracelet that is tied at the ankle.