Natalie Portman rewrites traditional ‘fairy tales’ with “gender-safe” animals: “Not to upset nature but to represent it as it is”

Natalie Portman, as well as being an actress Oscar Prize and a producer, she is also one Writer it’s a’activist for environmental and gender rights. It is thanks to this civil commitment that the book, “Fairy tales“, Where three famous stories traditional have been rewritten and rendered “gender proof“. It all started in his home in Los Angeles when, reading fairy tales to his daughter, he started change the names of the characters. “Given a prevalence of male characters in children’s books – he explains – children are not trained enough or pushed to understand the female mind. Girls and women, on the other hand, are also too trained and pushed to understand the male mind. And when the protagonist of a book is a girl, we tend to consider it ‘a book for girls’ and boys don’t read it ”.

Read Also Pisa, at the University students ask for neutral bathrooms: “By June in every building of the university there will be a gender free toilet”

The actress, 140 IQ points, one degree in psychology to Harvard it’s a Oscar Prize, chose three fairy tales: ‘The three Little Pigs‘,’The hare and the tortoise‘ And ‘The city mouse and the country mouse‘- not to overturn the tradition but for enrich it. The protagonist animals belong to different genres, they learn to take themselves care of the planet and to “roll up their sleeves to achieve their goals”. For example, ne The three Little Pigs, the wolf is a she-wolf and Leo, one of the three brothers, learns the consequences of eating junk food. “I have decided to create a bridge between classic and modern using traditional stories, ”he writes in the introduction to the book. “THE values they convey are timeless. These fairy tales have beautiful messages, such as that hard work pays off or that perseverance and grit win over rush and on arrogance “. Three fairy tales rewritten not to upset the world, but instead to “represent it as it is in nature“.