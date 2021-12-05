Natalie Portman rewrites traditional ‘fairy tales’ with “gender-safe” animals: “Not to upset nature but to represent it as it is” (On Sunday 5 December 2021)

Natalie PortmanAs well as being an Academy Award-winning actress and producer, she is also a writer and environmental and gender rights activist. It is thanks to this civil commitment of his that the book, “Fiabe”, is born, where three famous traditional tales have been rewritten and made “gender-proof”. It all started in his Los Angeles home when, while reading fairy tales to his daughter, he began changing the names of the characters. “Given a prevalence of male characters in children’s books – he explains – boys are not trained enough or pushed to understand the female mind. Girls and women, on the other hand, are also too trained and pushed to understand the male mind. And when the protagonist of a book is a girl, we tend to consider it ‘a book for girls’ and boys don’t read it ”. The actress, 140 points of … Read on ilfattoquotidiano

