Natalie Portman Rocks the Princess Dress Trend Better Than Anyone

For Natalie Portmanthe celebrations related to the prizes oscars 2022 began with a flourish, or we can say, with a stylistic flourish in the mythical after party from Vanity Fair.

The prizes of The academy They not only commemorate cinematic excellence, they also give away truly memorable fashion moments. Curated and electrifying pieces take full part in the Red carpet, as it happened with the actress and director, Natalie Portmanwho stood out thanks to his romantic and sophisticated choice.

At the post-gala celebration that checks wit fashionist of the attendees, who have the power to dazzle with two distinctive styles in a single day, the outstanding trends they capture all the attention, as they open the door to the ideal designs to consider for the holiday season.

Natalie Portman wears a Christian Dior dress at the 2022 Oscars after party

Natalie Portman wears a custom made Christian Dior dress. Arthur Holmes

Eyes are on the best dressed in the after party Oscars 2022 from vanityfair, who wore the designs of dresses that are trending in 2022. Among them stands out the protagonist from the black swan. She donned a dress from the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection by Dior. It did justice to the creation of Maria Grazia Chiuri, where femininity is revealed through a delicate and sumptuous fabric.

The custom piece is made in semi Sheer Chiffon, with pleated ends on the skirt, and draping on the neckline, which allowed to achieve —visually— a stylized figure. Her ‘V’ neckline is, subtle and elegant, and has a delicate braided detail on one of its sleeves. Her princess fall is all that dress codes require, as it exhibits lightness and a innate refined gesture. As an expert in directing masterful outfits, Natalie Portmangracefully defended the rise of transparencies, that famous finish that also hypnotized Jessica Alba and Anya Taylor-Joy. Without a doubt, it is the new textile obsession of the most romantic women.