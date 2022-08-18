Natalie Portman said that one of the “most visually beautiful” scenes in Thor: Love and Thunder was filmed in a store parking lot

When we imagine how Marvel Studios movies are filmed, it is easy to visualize large sets full of security and huge green screens. However, while that would be the case most of the time, at least one moment in the final version of Thor: Love and Thunder It was filmed in a rather particular context.

It turns out that according to Natalie Portmann, the actress behind Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, a scene from Thor: Love and Thunder What Would Be Visually Stunning was filmed in the parking lot of a Best Buy, an electronics store with locations in the United States and Australia, where much of the filming of the fourth Thor film took place.

“There’s a scene that is one of the most visually beautiful scenes I’ve ever seen on film, and we shot it in real life in a Best Buy parking lot.”Portman revealed to EW. “It’s pretty wild to be in a movie this size, and we were literally in a parking lot with a blue screen, doing something really dramatic. It looks very impressive in the movie, but every time I see it, I think, ‘That’s a Best Buy parking lot.’”

The actress did not detail what sequence was filmed in those conditions, but apparently it is part of the film, unlike other moments with more planets, characters and worlds that she explained were eliminated.