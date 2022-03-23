Natalie Portman says women’s soccer is as valuable as men’s

Natalie Portman has performed with great success in the Hollywood industry for almost 30 years, achieving several of the highest recognitions that an actress can have. But although her life in entertainment turned out to be good, in 2019 she wanted to make a big change from the field of sports by creating and sponsoring an all-female soccer team along with other well-known stars. The project continues to grow and has been well received by fans; portman talk about it with Guardian and declares that women’s football is as important as men’s.

Among Natalie’s most outstanding films we find Jackie – 88%, The Perfect Assassin – 72%, The Black Swan – 80%, The Other Queen – 42%, A Story of Love and Darkness – 65%, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – 79% and many more. Time has brought new interests to portman, who didn’t grow up a fan of sports teams but whose perspective on them has broadened in more recent years. This is reflected in the founding of Angel City FC, a women’s soccer team that this year makes its debut in the NWSL Challenge Cup, the annual tournament organized by the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States.

Things have been easy for us for Angel City FC, a team that for some time has not only had to struggle to stay solid in the face of the fallout and delay caused by the pandemic, but has also struggled to find the right players, the fans willing to listen and the media to pay attention to your story. Natalie Portman talk via email with Guardian and explains some of the reasons that inspired her to found Angel City FC, including her son, the Time’s Up movement and the ex-footballer’s life story, Abby Wambach.

Watching my son idolize players like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan in the same way he did Lionel Messi or Karim Benzema, I realized that amplifying female athletes could quickly change the culture. much of the speech [de Wambach] inspired us to create a different model. […] Our dream is to make women’s football as valued as men’s football around the world.

portmanalong with actresses like Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria and Jessica Chastain , made their dream of creating a women’s soccer group come true and is now close to debuting in the biggest women’s competition in the discipline. julie uhrmanco-founder and president of the team, also offered a few words about the development of Angel City FC.

It got to the point where we didn’t have to look for investors. They came to us because they wanted to be a part of Angel City and understood the role they would have to play as investors. That makes them the best type of owner, because they care about both the purpose side and the profit side.

In accordance with Guardian, Angel City FC will play its first game next Saturday at the luxurious Banc of California stadium in Los Angeles. The information reveals that they have already sold more than 16 thousand tickets to fans and the popularity continues to grow.

