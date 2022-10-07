Natalie Portman series is paralyzed by death threats and extortion

The Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake, starring Natalie Portman, was forced to stop production in Baltimore due to an extortion attempt by locals. According to the local police, a group of people would have tried to extort money from the program team.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department explained that the crew was filming around 4 p.m. downtown when the producers were accosted by numerous people. The crew explained that if they didn’t stop filming they would have come back and shot someone. However, they stated that there would be no violence if an unspecified amount was paid. The producers decided to stop filming and find a new location. Local newspaper The Baltimore Banner reported that traffickers attempted to extort $50,000 from the production, but the producers refused to pay.

A spokesperson for the studio that produces the series, Endeavor Content, commented:

“Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of our Lady in the Lake production, prior to the arrival of cast and crew, during call time, a driver for our crew was confronted by two men, one of whom was which was brandishing a pistol aimed at him. The two then fled. We are working with the Baltimore Police Department as the investigation is ongoing. The safety of our crew, cast and everyone who works on our productions is our top priority and we are grateful no one was injured. Production will resume with increased safety measures in the future.”

The Apple+ series, starring Natalie Portman, has been in the works for several months in Baltimore. The series, based on a book by former Baltimore Sun journalist and writer Laura Lippman, also stars Baltimore native Moses Ingram, who recently appeared on the series. Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Lady in the Lake takes place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder leads a stay-at-home mom to reinvent herself as an investigative journalist. This puts her on a collision course with a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, multiple jobs, and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s progressive black agenda.