Natalie Portman series stops in Baltimore after receiving violent threat

Filming for the upcoming limited series of Applet TV+“Lady in the Lake,” starring Natalie Portmanwas forced to stop due to a group of thugs in Baltimore threatening the production.

As published by the media “The Baltimore Banner”, a group of locals confronted a driver of the production last Friday and told him they would only “allow” filming to continue if they were paid $50,000. The driver refused to pay and the group threatened to “come back later tonight to shoot someone” if production continuedaccording to the Baltimore Police Department.

“Production leaders decided to err on the side of caution and reschedule the shoot after finding another location”added a spokesman for the department according to the Baltimore outlet.

The production team wanted to thank all the communities in Baltimore where they had recorded, but they made it clear that they were not going to take risks in the face of the situation. “We are working with the Baltimore Police Department as the investigation is ongoing. The safety of our crew, cast, and everyone who works on our productions is our top priority, and we are thankful that no one was injured. Production will resume with increased security measures in the future. It has been a privilege to film ‘Lady in the Lake’ in Baltimore, working with its vibrant community in many areas,” he said in a statement from the production of the series to “The Hollywood Reporter.”

“Lady in the Lake” is based on the novel of the same name written by Laura Lippmann and its story is set in 1960s Baltimore, about a middle-aged housewife (Portman) turned aspiring reporter who pursues the murder of a forgotten young woman.