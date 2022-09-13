Natalie Portman shines in a gold dress with minimalist lines by Dior

It’s no wonder celebrities like Natalie Portman bet on classic designs, since it is one of the trends in dresses most desired of the season. Since corset models of Schiaparelli, with cut-out style from Valentino and even the classics in tweed by Chanel. Simply, they ensure a victory in any side, since in addition to flattering all types of silhouettes, the discreet and delicate details complement the style in a modern way, without the need to opt for ostentatiousness.

The also producer leaned towards a brocade dress slightly transparent, which stands out for majestic embroideries inspired by nature in silver with gold. Composed of a set of two pieces: high neck blouse with straight sleeves and a bow around her waist, along with a long skirt, to the ankle with volume. The actress decided to complement her look with high silver sandals and a matching ring, to finish, she captivated with a makeup in earth tones and a medium updo that balances her features.

Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2022 dress. Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com

Where have we seen the trend of minimalist dresses?

Firms like Ralph Lauren in the Autumn-Winter 2022 collection, showed them under the trend cut out and in neutral colors. While Dior for the Haute Couture collection confirmed that the transparent dresses They are key in the season. On the other hand, Chloé at Resort 2023 showed that minimalist pieces are reinvented for the following year with hourglass silhouettes and corsets.