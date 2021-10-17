Natalie Portman Shocked By Chris Hemsworth’s Super Muscles!

Chris Hemsworth recently posted a picture of his training results and Natalie Portman saw them

The Oscar winner Natalie Portman recently had the opportunity to comment on the result of his colleague’s training Chris Hemsworth, which he is training not only for Thor: Love and Thunder (film in which the actress will also be part), but also to become the famous wrestler Hulk Hogan in the biopic dedicated to him. It is mainly for this second project that the actor of Thor he is undergoing such intense training sessions that made him exclaim Hogan a heartfelt and exalted: “It’s ready!” For its part Chris Hemsworth previously explained that he knew how heavy the workouts he would have to undergo were but the idea of ​​letting so many people know the world of WWE exalts him to the point that he does not regret the choice made in accepting the role.

The image of the actor lifting a giant tire, with tense muscles, shocked half the world and immediately went viral. And, while he was a guest at Jimmy Kimmel Live !, a Natalie Portman was asked what she thought of the training and the results achieved by the colleague (since she too this time will play a super heroine), and she concluded that she will “look like a grandmother” alongside her co-star.

It is otherworldly. It is shocking to see how people’s muscles can transform. I thought: “But does your blood drain when you use muscles like this?” Because in short, from the photo he looks so white, don’t you think? It looks like a white shirt in places. Oh, Chris, we need to get you some spray tan. We need to help you with muscle photos. Still it looks good. There is a lot of pressure. I will look like his granny next to him.

We, like Natalie Portman, we can’t wait to see the final results of this incredible transformation, which is still underway.