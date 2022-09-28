Natalie Portman Sleek in Dior Cape Minidress

The actress Natalie Portman has been the image of Dior for several years and it perfectly personifies the purest and most sophisticated elegance that also characterizes this fashion and haute couture house, which we know and recognize for its glamor and feminine proposals but also at the forefront.

Dior has just presented its spring-summer collection 2023 in Paris, France, and among the attendees was the actress and director, born in Israel, Natalie Portman, who looked impeccable in a cape mini dress integrated, or cape-shaped sleeves, depending on what is understood, which made it stand out with total elegance.

You can read: Actresses who have criticized Hollywood for the way they were treated when they were children

She completed with black stockings and high open sandals with ankle straps; loose hair and round sunglasses, in a very chic retro style. With no more color or jewelry to highlight, it’s a monochromatic minimalist look, simple and all in the same color, which exudes great poise.

She looks sober, regal, with a lot of presence and reminding us why she is one of the most beautiful and sophisticated artists, who stands out and transcends for her immense talent, incredible career but, in this world of haute couture, her very good eye also for everlasting glamor fashion.

This dress cut, by the way, seems to set a trend since its design resembles the one she wore Meghan Markle at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, a knee-length black dress from the designer Stella McCartney, with that cape detail from which the sleeves come off.

Natalie Portman more elegant than ever in a Dior cape minidress. PHOTO: Special Instagram @dior / AP Agency



Likewise, this outfit and arrangement of Natalie Portman reminds us of the sophisticated image she wore in her movie Jacky, a biography about Jacqueline Kennedy, focused on the moments after the death of her husband, John F. Kennedy.

Indeed, that air of the 60s and that elegant style of the former first lady of the United States, had a sophisticated Halo, always showing off neatness and elegance, with outfits of the same tone or combining textures with style.

Natalie Portman more elegant than ever in a Dior cape minidress. PHOTO: Special Instagram @dior / Screenshot movie ‘Jacky’



Without a doubt, Natalie Portman is a great exponent of current fashion and at 41 years stand out discreetly, although it sounds like an oxymoron (words with opposite or opposite meaning), but this is exactly what happens here, it shines dazzlingly, but with all the modesty and simplicity possible; something huge and grandiose in the world of fashion, denoting mastery and good taste in clothing.