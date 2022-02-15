Natalie Portman sold her Montecito mansion

In terms of privacy Natalie Portman no one beats her: while her fellow star’s real estate deals bounce off the tabloids a second after they’re done, she has managed to keep under wraps for nearly a year the sale of a 4-hectare property in Montecito, one of the most chic neighborhoods in all of Los Angeles County.

Even the well-informed like the American sites specializing in real estate with six and more zeros have known this now, and try to explain why by assuming that the house was put up for sale and presented to a group of selected buyersor that it was not put up for sale at all, but was sold after the presentation of a generous offer.

Generous indeed it was, because Natalie Portman and her husband, choreographer Benjamin Millepied, earned quite a bit from the sale of this Montecito property: bought for 6.5 million in 2017 and resold it for 8 million, a price that experts consider off-market.

Yes, however the house is beautiful: in the 370 square meters of interior there are four bedrooms and five bathrooms that revolve around a huge living room overlooking the garden, with glass garage doors to be raised or lowered if necessary. All the finishes are with quality materials, in an industrial chic style: lots of glass, steel and concrete, mixed in order to harmonize perfectly with the large park that surrounds the villa. It is definitely the highlight of the house, with paths framed by eucalyptus and palm trees, an area equipped for outdoor lunches and dinners where there is also a fireplace, a magnificent swimming pool, deckchairs scattered here and there among the vegetation, to relax with crazy view. The entire estate, in fact, overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

Too bad to have left it, but on the other hand Portman and Millepied have no shortage of houses: in Los Feliz, another exclusive district of the county, they have a spectacular 1930s villa.

Here, in the gallery, are the photos of the house they sold.