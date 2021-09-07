Natalie Portman soon in Boston for filming

Filming will begin in August on the American adaptation of ‘Days of Abandonment’ based on the book by Elena Ferrante (editions and / or), with Natalie Portman, set in Boston.

Who confirmed the start of filming on “Days of Abandonment”?

This was confirmed by actress, producer and director Trudie Styler, in one of the events organized as part of Prix Italia, the Rai international competition.

Her words

“Stories like the one told in ‘Days of Abandonment’ can be translated and understood in all the languages ​​of the world – said Styler – I have been making independent cinema for 30 years, I am an activist of rights in general, and in particular of women for whom there is still a long way to go, starting to give them much more space as protagonists also in cinema ”.

Empathy

Speaking of the productions, he said: “Furthermore, it is necessary to aim more and more at productions that increase empathy, knowledge of others – he said – and therefore tolerance and mutual understanding”.

Loading... Advertisements

The days of abandonment: Plot

The film centers on the character of Tess (Natalie Portman), a woman who has abandoned her dreams for a stable family life and is in turn abandoned by her husband, throwing her world off its axis.

The days of abandonment: Production

The film will be a Maven / Hbo and Fandango production, in collaboration with Medusa, directed, written and executive produced by Maggie Bets. Portman will also serve as executive producer.

May December: Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in the cast