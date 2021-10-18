News

Natalie Portman starts shooting the film based on Elena Ferrante’s book

The beautiful Natalie Portman, Israeli naturalized American actress and film producer, she is in Australia where she recently finished shooting for Thor 4, and where she will stay to shoot the film based on the book of the Neapolitan writer Elena Ferrante.

The writer is already known to most people because she is the author of the three novels, The brilliant friend, History of the new surname and Stories of those who flee and those who remain, from which the homonymous TV series takes inspiration. This time the center of attention will be another novel, entitled The days of abandonment and which was released in 2002. The new film will feature the Portman.

Natalie Portman protagonist of Days of Abandonment

In particular, the American actress will play Tess, which corresponds to Olga in the novel, which is a stay-at-home mother who faces a very difficult period in her life after being left by her husband.

We are sure, just like it happened for the Brilliant Friend, this new film will also be an incredible success.

Image source: Cinematographe

