Natalie Portman stays in Australia for Elena Ferrante

Natalie Portman just finished filming in Australia Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Chris Hemsworth, and apparently will remain down under to start the new film that sees her as the protagonist based on a novel by Elena Ferrante, as we had already anticipated here.

This is de The days of abandonment, an HBO production starting on Thursday, July 29. This is the second transposition of Ferrante’s novel published in 2002. The first transposition is from 2005, signed by Roberto Faenza and starring Margherita Buy and Luca Zingaretti. The film was in competition in Venice.

Natalie Portman will play Tess (the Olga of the original literary version), a stay-at-home mother who is left by her husband and who, following this event, suffers a real loss of identity.

But what may seem like a normal extension of a business trip could turn into something more for the Oscar-winning actress to The black Swan. According to a Sydney real estate agent, Natalie would have visited more than one house to buy in the eastern suburbs of the city, together with her husband, the French ballet dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

On the other hand, most of the American production moved during the period of the pandemic to Australia, the safest place to shoot a film in the last year. It would not be a risky choice to have a semi-permanent base on the continent.

Who knows if we will see The Days of Abandonment again in Venice next year, perhaps together with the new season of L’amica geniale, for a film exhibition entirely under the banner of Elena Ferrante, protagonist again this year with the first work as director of Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter.

