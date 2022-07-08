Natalie Portman succumbs to the Barbiecore trend with a miniskirt and jacket

Natalie Portman is promoting the fourth installment of Thor: Love and Thunder. And yes, today fans from all over the world will fill the movie theaters for the premierebut for us that only means one thing: the press tours has come to an end. We will see no more lessons on how to carry tiny dresses elegant with sequins or coordinated sets signed by Dior Clueless style. What can we say? It was good while it lasted.

Thor actress Natalie Portman had been off our radar for a while, and she’s back better than ever: willing to give it all up for a little color. A few days ago, she arrived at the London premiere wearing a deep cherry red from head to toe: with a mini-dress, flip flops of strips, headdress and matching lips. No one resists a monochromatic moment on the red carpet… Right? Later, we saw her in Rome with a elegant jacket in vibrant orange that became mini skirt Y heeled sandals. natalie I was serious about this.

The actress at the London premiere. Neil Mockford/Getty Images. The actress in Rome for the promotion of the film. Ernest Ruscio

One day after Thor: Love and Thunder premierethe actress shared one more photo of her press tours for the Italian capital. On this occasion, he wore one of the fashion mini skirts 2022 and short jacket with the seal of Miuccia Prada for Miu Miu. You would think that this is a petal rose, but no one will convince us that this decision was not influenced by the pink barbiethe new color of summer 2022. Its popularity took by surprise even those who are dedicated to predicting trendsWell, who would have thought that a couple of photos from the set of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, in the new adaptation of Greta Gerwig, would cause such a furor.

How is Natalie Portman’s elegant miniskirt and pink jacket in summer 2022

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Styled by Ryan Hastings, makeup by Lisa Storey, and hair by Mara Roszak, Natalie Portman fell in love with Marvel fans in Italy. For the occasion, she wore a straight mini skirt and a short buttoned jacket by Miu Miu. Underneath, a crochet top by Polish designer Magda Butrym, Hailey Bieber’s favourite, who gave the whole outfit a boho and less preppy touch. look. Although there was also another detail that caught our attention, his dark nails in summer. Yes, black nail polish can be worn all year round, says Natalie and the catwalks.

Will this be the last look of the press tour? We do not know. But after touring the world in such style, we can only hope Thor 5 doesn’t take too long. We need fashion!