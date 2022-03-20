Natalie Portman teaches us how to wear blunt fringe that slims the face and looks good at 40

We love the elegance of Natalie Portman and the beautiful actress is one of our gurus when it comes to good taste, that’s why we were inspired by one of her looks to try it this season, so take note of how you should use the frayed fringe that slims the face and looks good at 40. You will be surprised how flattering this proposal is!

When we thought that bangs were a thing of the past, the beautiful American actress makes it clear that we should give them a chance, as they are perfect for giving movement to the hair, in addition to framing the face. Remember that you must go to a professional in the field to suggest the cut that best suits your facial features.

Through social networks, a photograph was viralized in which the producer wore a side fringe, which caresses her eyebrows and with a degrafilated effect, with a mane of natural curls. In the image, Portam shows off a sweet and feminine style as a result of this haircut.

Photo: Pinterest

His proposal reminds us how flattering fringes are, as they will help us to reduce the lines of expression on the face and give a youthful effect in just a few minutes. Our suggestion is that you bet on those that have volume such as curtains, asymmetrical or layered.

We like how the protagonist of ‘The Black Swan’ looks with this look. You, would you bet on the degrafilado fringe like Natalie Portman?