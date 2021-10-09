Natalie Portman: “That’s who my only true mentor is”

Natalie Portman is a ‘absolute icon of international cinema. The great actress cemented her extraordinary reputation by playing particularly roles complex, never failing in charisma or identification. Natalie has worn, over the years, the shoes of the personages more disparate. From Evey Hammond in V for Vendetta a Alice of Closer, each figure played by Natalie Portman has succeeded, to an extent and in different ways depending on the complexity of the role and the success of the film, to enter the collective imagination of fans and beyond. The actress made her big screen debut from an early age and, over the years on the set, she got to know some of the most important insiders ever. Recently, Natalie Portman revealed who she is the only true mentor she ever had and never attempted to take advantage her. We have reported his words below.

Who is Natalie Portman’s only true mentor?

The actress talked about who is the only person who has been her mentor without ever being slimy with her, during a conversation with Mark Harris, author of the book Mike Nichols, A Life. Natalie Portman explained that the director was the only one of all his Hollywood acquaintances who never tried to take advantage of her. The author reported Portman’s words in her book, writing: “I was nineteen, I watched Phil Hoffman write questions after questions in his notebook and Meryl Streep composed music as if they were peanuts, in case her character had to improvise some songs. It was then that I turned to Mike, asking for help. He was the only older person who mentored me without ever being creepy and without ruining our relationship “.

In the book, the author continues to quote Natalie Portman’s words of appreciation regarding her one true mentor, Mike Nichols, writing: “I think he was a true feminist. There was nothing, really nothing about him except a man who regarded me as a creative, talented and interesting human being. I think it is the rarest and most refined quality of all. Not many of his colleagues of his generation can claim to own it “. Next, Harris explains the relationship between Nichols and Portman, adding: “With Natalie, Mike was attentive and very protective. In particular, in the Closer strip club sequence, for which, at the request of the actress, he was happy to eliminate some of the nudity. In this regard, Natalie herself declared: “She wants to see me naked less than my father would like”.