Natalie Portman, the actress who endangered her career so as not to be typecast

The versatility of Natalie Portman In each project that she starred in, she is placed in a prestigious place among the artists of her generation. At 40, her career has gone from teen star to cult actress and star of million-dollar movies like Star Wars.

Portman began her acting career at the age of 13, after being discovered by an agent in a pizzeria. That early debut might have been her biggest hurdle in an industry that, even today, hypersexualizes teenage girls and doesn’t know what roles to offer when they mature. “I would start choosing scenes that were less sexy because I was worried about how I was perceived and how safe I felt,” she recalled in an interview with comedian Dax Shepard.

