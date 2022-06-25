Natalie Portman, the actress who is almost as smart as Albert Einstein | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | SHOWS

when we talk about cinema, talent and legendary films of Hollywood we must name yes or yes to Natalie Portman and her legacy in the film industry. She is not only a renowned actress, Oscar winner and talented director of the big screen, but also one of the most intelligent artists in the world, almost as intelligent as the genius Albert Einstein. Learn more here.

Immortalized in roles like “Star Wars” or “The Black Swan”, Natalie Portman has managed to earn a golden place in Hollywood. And it is that the famous actress of American origin has always been characterized by her professionalism and dedication when it comes to dramatizing different protagonists throughout her career.

Although his return to the big screen in the new installment of “Thor: Love and Thunder” will mark the return of Portman as “Mighty Thor” In the superhero movie, there is a fact that many followers and fans are unaware of to date: his extremely high level of intelligence.

HIGH INTELLIGENCE

We must go by steps: in order to quantify a person’s IQ, a series of tests must be carried out, One of them is the “Wechsler” scale. an exam in which your verbal comprehension skills, working memory, processing speed and perceptive reasoning are rigorously tested.

In this sense, the actress who gave life to Padne in the mythical saga of “Star Wars” produced an intellectual result that surprised more than one, and there are those who say that even Portman herself.

Commonly, the result of people is usually between 90 and 109 points, and as intellectual capacity increases, this figure increases. The Portman thing, however, is from another planet.

HOW MUCH OF IQ DOES NATALIE PORTMAN HAVE?

And it is that the actress who shared a filming set with actors like Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth has a not inconsiderable IQ of 140 points, something that far exceeds most people around the globe.

Although many point out that at the beginning of the last century there were no tests of intelligence or emotional intellect, many point out that the German genius Albert Einstein had a coefficient very similar to that of the Hollywood artist and director.

For Jonathan Wai, professor of educational policy at the prestigious University of Arkansas, the intellectual average of one of the founders of the theory of relativity would be around 160 IQ, that is, just 20 points more than Portman.

Of course, and despite being steps below the mathematician, Portman would be hot on the heels of one of the great characters in the history of mankind, sharing almost the same level with geniuses like Stephen Hawking or Steve Jobs.