Entertainment

Natalie Portman: the Oscar winner becomes Mighty Thor | Love and Thunder | Marvel | Cinema and series

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 49 2 minutes read

The owner of a women’s soccer club, activist and winner of the Oscar for best actress for The Black Swan, the psychological thriller in which she gave life to a ballet dancer, returns to the Marvel universe this time as mighty thora superhero and thus joins the women who have played characters that change stereotypes.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 49 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Love and heartbreak in Bergmanland

3 mins ago

Johnny Depp: when he chose to believe in Scientology | Celeb from United States nnda nnlt | SHOWS

13 mins ago

The Black Swan: Natalie Portman’s best film that gave her an Oscar for her unforgettable performance | EYE-SHOW

25 mins ago

Ariana Grande as a couple: find out who is her mysterious companion, luxury real estate agent

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button