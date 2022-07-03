Natalie Portman: the Oscar winner becomes Mighty Thor | Love and Thunder | Marvel | Cinema and series

The owner of a women’s soccer club, activist and winner of the Oscar for best actress for The Black Swan, the psychological thriller in which she gave life to a ballet dancer, returns to the Marvel universe this time as mighty thora superhero and thus joins the women who have played characters that change stereotypes.

“It was surreal playing this role and such an incredible opportunity. I turned 40 while doing this, and becoming a superhero was the best gift, and something that I never imagined,” said Natalie Portman on the red carpet.

In the last decade it was first Gal Gadot with Wonder Woman, then another winner of the golden statuette, Brie Larson, was convinced to be Captain Marvel. Now, Natalie Portman sports a physical transformation typical of a 10-month training for her character in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder that opens this July 7.

“We trained a lot with weights and I had a lot of protein shakes, something I had never done before,” he told the magazine. Vanity Fair. “I am so happy to finally see more female superheroes and the different ways that women can have powers, different personalities and different looks. This is very important. All boys can now see a variety of women and find ones they can relate to. I grew up with just one, like Wonder Woman, so now there’s a wider range of possibilities. This allows everyone to dream bigger and wider. I am very happy to be able to experience this”, commented the interpreter who founded the Angel City club with Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Chastain and Serena Williams.

return to marvel

Director Taika Waititi convinced Portman to return to Marvel nearly a decade after playing Jane Foster in Thor: The Dark World.

The actress would have signed for the 2013 film because she thought it would be directed by Patty Jenkins (Monster and Wonder Woman) and that she would change the vision of female leads in the Marvel universe. After playing Thor’s girlfriend, she reconciled with history and returns as ‘Mighty Thor’, the character capable of commanding Mjolnir.

For the characterization, he said, he had to resort to “cinema magic”, since he had to climb a ramp to record the scenes next to Thor, in addition to continuing with weight training and boxing. “Once filming started, Natalie’s schedule was very busy, so we would train early, around 4:30 am,” Naomi Pendergast told Variety.

Natalie Portman announced that her character is linked to the details of the comic ‘The Mighty Thor’ (2014). In the story ‘The Goddess of Thunder’ she fights against cancer and at the same time is persecuted for being the only one capable of carrying Thor’s powers. “It was an opportunity, first, to explore in an incredible way a female superhero who can be vulnerable and fragile and find strength in that, to be more of a human that I can connect with. Then, I think it gave me a renewed respect for what Chris (Hemsworth) has done throughout this decade, ”adds Portman, who also seeks to transfer her work as an activist in more than one setting. “It would be an incredible cultural change if we can bring more attention, light and celebration to these amazing athletes,” she said of choosing Los Angeles as the location to compete in women’s soccer.