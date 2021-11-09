Natalie Portman, the Oscar winner leaves the set. The filming of Days of Abandonment has been canceled

The star Natalie Portman leaves the shooting of the set “The days of abandonment“, canceled the film. The film was an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante which should have had the Oscar-winning star and co-producer.

“Because of unforeseen personal reasons, Natalie Portman resigned from Days of Abandonment for HBO Films before shooting begins. Unfortunately, the production will not go on ». To communicate it is a spokesperson for HBO ina statement released to The Hollywood Reporter.

Portman, she should have played the protagonist Tess e his production company, MountainA, was doing Days of Abandonment with HBO Films and Maven Screen Media: but it was all canceled. The first take of the film was due to take place in a few days Sydney, where the actress had already arrived, after receiving 3.4 million dollari of grants from local officials.

“Are very sorry – HBO spokesperson told THR – that he is unable to bring this beautiful story to the screen. We send our pluses sincere thanks to our cast, producers and crew for all their passion and hard work ».

There plot it told of Tess, a woman who gave up her dreams for the sake of a stable and peaceful family life. However, she will suddenly be abandoned by her husband: an event that will upset not only her existence but also her mind. Left with her two children and the dog, the woman is indelibly marked by both sorrow and humiliation. From the city she moved to a few years ago, she will be sucked into a psychotic vortex inhabited by the ghosts of her childhood. The film adaptation of the novel was supposed to be directed by Maggie Betts.