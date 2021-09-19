Natalie Portman: The second honeymoon photo

Like two newlyweds … Don’t they look like two honeymooners, embraced and stuck together like the first day? They are Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied. They’ve been married since August 4, 2012. And it’s like, really, if it were the first day …

Natalie Portman has truly grown up before our eyes. In reality, looking at her in the photo above, she always looks the same, young, tiny and smiling as when we met her as a young girl. Your first film? Leon, turned 13, in 1994. Five years later she was Princess Amidala’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Here: at the time he was 18 years old. It is since then that time seems to have stopped for her…

Natalie Portman: love better than Botox

Love makes you young eternally, our grandmothers saidthe. With her it really seems like that. The photo was posted on Instagram by the same actress (and producer, also a writer as well as an activist). This is new, actually. She, who has always been so reluctant to share private life, has decided to show herself embraced by her partner. Some time ago she had posted a picture of herself with her children. There were Aleph and Amalia: we didn’t see the faces, but the surprise had already been a lot …

Where are Natalie and Benjamin?

Natalie and Benjamin really look like they’re on their honeymoon. The second… Maybe I really am. I’m in Australia where she is shooting the sequel to Thor. And where he took the family: they rented a large villa. Better no hotel, in times of pandemic. Between takes, and during breaks, there is also a trip to the mountains. In the Blue Mountains National Park, not far from Sydney.

Hat for him, t-shirt for her. The mountains in the background. Who knows who took the photo. Maybe Aleph, who turns 10 this year. Sister Amalia arrived in 2017. When mom won the Oscar, for The black Swan in 2011, the baby was in her belly …

The convict film

The black Swan by Darren Aronofski was truly the film that changed her life. Natalie played a dancer with, let’s say, a very “complicated” personality. The actress, fond of dance as a young girl, had decided to take lessons from an excellent choreographer. Georgina Parkinson, formerly of the Royal Ballet, however, gave up a few days after the first meeting. Health problems. The production immediately sought a replacement. And he found it in the French Benjamin Millepied …

In short, that film even before giving her the Oscar, offered her love. Benjamin also appears in the film. The only line he says is aimed at the protagonist. And it is a rejection…

In life, fortunately, it did not go that way. And today the two, together since 2009, are still in love like the first day….

