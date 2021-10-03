Natalie Portman: “There’s only one man older than me I’ve worked with, who wasn’t lousy”

The beautiful Natalie Portman, a world-famous actress, began her career at a very young age. In those years, she confessed that she often heard “sexualized”Because of the attitudes of the men she found herself working with. Only one – revealed the actress – did not behave incorrectly and “disgusting” towards her.

Natalie Portman she was just a little girl when she started making her way into the world of cinema. A world apparently bright, carefree and colorful, but often insidious and compromising in its background. Proof of this is the Oscar-winning actress, now 39 years old, who told her experience in the podcast of Dax Shepard, Armchair Expert.

I was aware of being portrayed on screen as a kind of Lolita. But I think that sexualization affected my way of experiencing sex. It made me more fragile, scared, led me to do everything to feel safer. My attitude became: “I’m a serious girl, you have to respect me”. Or: “I’m a smart girl, you don’t have to look at me that way.”

He then added:

A lot of people thought I was a serious, big-time girl. I only realized afterwards that it was my way to defend myself, to make myself respected, not to feel like a sexual object. When I was a teenager, I used to say, “I don’t want to do any sex scenes in a movie.” I chose roles that were not sexy at all, I was afraid that others would continue to perceive me that way.

Natalie Portman: “He considered me a human being”

The actress has recently revealed, however, that only a man older than her was not “disgusting” and disrespectful towards her, when she found herself working with him from a very young age.

It is about Mike Nichols, the director of “The Graduate”. Natalie Portman worked with him in 2004 in “Closer“, For which she obtained an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress and, three years earlier – at the age of 19 – in the play”The Seagull” from Anton Chekhov, staged in Central Park. On that occasion, the actress starred alongside great actors such as Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Kevin Kline.

Natalie Portman and Mike Nichols – photo credits: businessinsider.in

He was the only older man I met in this environment who didn’t put anything “gross” into the relationship with me. I think he was a true feminist. There was nothing else, in the way he looked at you, other than considering you as an interesting, creative, talented human being. It is a very rare trait, especially in the directors of his generation. He refused to see my bare ass even more than my dad! What he did with me… well, I hope I can do it with someone else. It really was a guide.

