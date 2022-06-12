Natalie Portman: this will be her suit in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Natalie Portman plays the character of Jane Foster in the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Photo: Courtesy: Marvel

The transformation of Jane Foster, Natalie Portman’s character, in Thor is one of the great attractions of love and thunderthe fourth installment of the saga.

And although there are still months to go before its premiere, and the official trailer is not yet known, the merchandising has come forward again showing how Jane will look in her new outfit as Goddess of Thunder and wielding the legendary Mjolnir.

Bandai’s SH Figuarts label is preparing to release a new line of figures from the film that will feature Chris Hemsworth’s Thor as well as Natalie Porman as Mighty Thor.

The image of both figures has leaked online, offering Marvel fans the best look yet at the outfits that the two protagonists of the Taika Waititi directed film will wear.

And while the figure of Thor offers a more complete image of the unpublished costume of the God of Thunder with Hemsworth holding his powerful and flashing weapon, Stormbreaker, the one that attracts the most attention is that of Jane Foster.

The Goddess of appears clad in her imposing new battle uniform and wielding the mythical and powerful Mjolnir.

Given the weathered look of the legendary weapon Portman’s character tightly holds, it stands to reason that it’s the same hammer that Hela, Thor and Loki’s half-sister who played Cate Blanchet, shattered with her bare hands in Ragnarok.

However, the image of the figure of Natalie Portman as Thor, Goddess of Thunder, has led the most enthusiastic followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to wonder who has been able to put the hammer back together or how it is in their possession.

And, with the doors of the Multiverse already wide open in the UCM, one of the theories that is gaining more strength among fans is that it is a Jane Foster from another reality, she being the original bearer of the singular power of the God of Thunder.

To find out if it will be the same Jane Foster or not and how she has raised the hammer, fans will have to wait until July 8, 2022, when it will be released in theaters in Thor: Love and Thunder.

