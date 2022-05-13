Natalie Portman Thor: first image of the actress as Jane Foster in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ | Entertainment Cinema and Series
But perhaps one of the biggest mysteries that emerged after the first teaser for the fourth “God of Thunder” movie is what Natalie Portman will look like as Mighty Thor.
In the first promotional trailer, the Oscar-winning actress had a few seconds in the frame, where she appeared in the outfit her character wore in the Marvel comics.
But due to the very dark shot and the fact that she was wearing a helmet that covered her face, the protagonist of ‘Black Swan’ could not be seen well in her new film.
The first image of Natalie Portman in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
On May 7, 2022, ‘Empire’ magazine published through its official Instagram account the first image of Natalie Portman in her heroine costume in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.
In the photograph, the actress shows off powerful arms, the result of the intense training she underwent before the start of the filming of the Marvel film.
He is also shown wearing a suit much like the one Thor wore in his first appearance in the MCU: a dark armor with silver accents, a wide leather buckle, and a bright red cape.
But what is most striking is that the heroine appears with Mjölnir in her hands, an enchanted hammer that was destroyed by the goddess Hela in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. Because of this, the new production will have to answer how the mighty hammer returned to its original form.
Joining Portman is Chris Hemsworth, who returns to the MCU in his role as Thor. The ‘son of Odin’ has a new armor, where a red cape stands out again, but in his case his outfit has bright colors in blue and gold. Thor also shows off his powerful arms, but unlike his mate, he isn’t wielding any kind of weapon.
In ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the Avenger will face his greatest threat yet: the villainous Gorr, an alien being known for murdering gods throughout the universe.
Apparently his powers will not be enough to defeat him, so Thor will need to ask his friends Korg and Valkyrie, King of Asgard, for help. But Jane Foster will also appear, who after proving herself worthy of her will have the power of Thor.
It’s still unclear if the new goddess of thunder is a variant or the original Jane Foster from the MCU, but that and other mysteries will be solved with the release of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ on July 8.