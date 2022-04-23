Natalie Portman trained for four months to play Mighty Thor

The revelation of what Natalie Portman will look like as Mighty Thor has caused a furor among Marvel fans.

The first images of the actress, in the trailer for the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”, sparked a whole conversation on social networks due to the toned physique in which he worked to become his own version of Odin’s son.

The work was not easy, the 40-year-old actress accepted, because not only did she change her physique, but even the way she moves, she told “Vanity Fair.”

“It definitely helps you get into character, and it definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently, you feel differently. I mean, it’s so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life.”

Portman added strenuous weight training, plenty of strength and endurance exercise to her daily routine to help build volume in her muscles.

“It was really fun, I worked with a trainer for, I think, four months before filming and then obviously throughout the filming. My job was very physical.

She also had to add protein shakes to her vegan diet, in which she often gets creative with recipes made from her own garden.

“A lot of people think we eat alfalfa, so I like to show that there are delicious, varied and easy things you can make at home that your kids will eat plant-based.”