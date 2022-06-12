Natalie Portman turns 41: we review her 10 best films

HTo talk about Natalie Portman is to talk about one of the most brilliant and versatile actresses in Hollywood history. The interpreter born in Jerusalem (Israel) just turned 41 within a more than remarkable second youth, seen the spectacular state of form (both physical and acting) that looks for his next big blockbuster, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (opens July 8).

A film with which Portman hopes resume your activity within commercial cinema, since if we analyze her filmography, the actress has gone from the most indie, like when she debuted at the age of 13 in ‘Lén, el profesional’, to having leading roles in big blockbusters like ‘Star Wars’.

Of course, if there is an adjective that defines Natalie Portman perfectly, that is chameleonas we will see below in the top 10 best films by the Israeli artist.

Congratulations, actress! I hope you continue to give us your art in many more projects.

Natalie Portman’s 10 best movies, from worst to best

‘Star Wars prequel trilogy’ (1999-2005)

‘Anywhere Else’ (1999)

‘Vox Lux: The price of fame’ (2018)

‘Len, the professional’ (1994)

‘Something in common (Garden state)’ (2004)

‘Blinded by Desire (Closer)’ (2004)

‘Annihilation’ (2018)

‘V for Vendetta’ (2005)

‘Jackie’ (2016)

‘Black Swan’ (2010)

Natalie Portman, has she won an Oscar or Golden Globe Award?

If we look at the actress’s record, we can find three major acting awards to her credit: An Oscar Award and two Golden Globes.

The first was given in 2011 for Best Leading Female Performance in ‘Black Swan’. Something that would be repeated that same year at the Golden Globes, in the same category.

As for the remaining Golden Globe, she won it in 2005 for her role as a supporting actress in ‘Closer’.