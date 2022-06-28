Natalie Portman wants to fight alongside Captain Marvel

Natalie Portman, cover of our new issue, wants to team up with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

The promotion of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ continues its course before the world premiere july 8and its protagonists are giving interviews for the different previews that are taking place throughout the globe.

Natalie Portman, speaking to Variety, has revealed who she would like to work with in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I love Captain MarvelPortman said. “brie [Larson] she’s a dear friend, so that would be fun. That would be great.”

Portman’s character, Jane Foster will have her chance to become a superhero in this new one by wielding Mjölnir and transforming into Mighty Thor.. And, in case you were wondering, these will be Natalie Portoman’s Thor powers.

“I feel very lucky. I feel very excited that that has become part of Jane’s story arc,” Portman said.I think it’s amazing that all boys have a variety of women they can relate to, and not just one or two. I feel like I only grew up with Wonder Woman, or maybe Catwoman. There was a type of these characters, so now having this wide variety of personalities, different looks, different powers, it allows everyone to imagine their potential.”

Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), on the other hand, can’t wait to go to Wakanda to fight alongside Black Panther.

“I haven’t really worked with any of the Wakanda superheroes. That team would be a lot of fun,” Thompson said. “I would love to visit Wakanda in ‘Black Panther 2’. I feel like as an African American you should visit your homeland. Valkyrie is an Asgardian, of course, she’s not Wakandan, but I think we’d have fun together. Maybe a mix of Wakanda and New Asgard. At least make a band or something.”

She added: “I want to be invited to the Wakanda cookout. I don’t even need to do anything in the movie. I just need to be in the background or just be at the cookout. Ryan Coogler, you have my number!“

